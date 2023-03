One Decade on the Hill, Sunburst Stewards look back on Progress

One Decade on the Hill, Sunburst Stewards look back on Progress MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR As of December 2022, it’s been 10 years since Rob Friedl acquired the ski hill known as Sunburst and with this year’s skiing, boarding and tubing season finally finished (despite a late push last week from Old Man Winter), the anniversary marks one decade of positive change for the skill hill