Camp Vista Hosting Free Movie Showing on Good Friday VISTA CHRISTIAN RETREAT, INC. Vista Christian Retreat, Inc., commonly known as Camp Vista, is hosting a free movie showing of the Jesus film on Good Friday, April 7, in the newly built chapel building. The event is free to attend by the public, and they would like to extend the invitation to the Campbellsport community, family and friends