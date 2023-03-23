Margaret N. Meyer (formerly Retzlaff, nee Schuett), 92, of Mayville was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on August 20, 1930, in Rubicon to Paul and Clara Schuett (nee Wolter).

She was united in marriage to Marvin Retzlaff on November 26, 1949. Marvin passed away May 23, 1972. She married Floyd Meyer on October 25, 1975. Floyd passed away December 24, 1983.

Margaret enjoyed bowling, camping, playing cards, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. Margaret was known for chauffeuring her family and friends to sight-seeing destinations and casino junkets.

Margaret was a long-time member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she volunteered during many church functions over the years.

Those Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, James (Diane) Retzlaff, Evelyn (Richard) Wendt, Diane (Ken) Walters, and Deborah (Richard Sr.) Klapper; 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her youngest brother, Mark (the late Bonnie) Schuett; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and twelve siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 3, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul Church (16 S Walnut St. – Mayville, WI 53050). The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Service. Graveside service will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville following the church service.

Memorials in Margaret’s name can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Generations Hospice for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Margaret’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.

