Daniel D. Nault, 73, of Horicon, formerly of Ironwood, MI, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Aurora Summit Hospital with his family by his side.

Daniel was born the son of Delbert and Nellie (Rutherford) Nault on April 19, 1949, in Wakefield, MI.

He faithfully served his country as a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Dan had retired from Precision Gears in Pewaukee.

In his spare time, Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also crafted his own fishing lures. He loved traveling to the Northwoods, especially Vilas County. He also had a knack for classic cars and had restored a GTO and modified his son’s big wheel with the shift knob from the car so his son would be able to shift in style! Dan liked to socialize with family and friends and enjoyed a good card game. Dan was also an avid slot machine enthusiast.

Faith was also important to Dan, and he read his Bible nightly. His famous pasties and waffles will be carried on by his family with love and great memories! Dan will be fondly remembered for his kind heart and always being there to help others.

Dan is survived by his children, Pamela (Dan) Niemi, Tina Nault, Kathy (Shane Weimer) Nault, and Joe Nault; his siblings, Frank (Michelle) Nault and Susan Nault; his grandchildren, Dillon, Melanie, Mason, Kylee, Tyler, Jalynn, Jayden, Ava, and Aliana; his great-granddaughter, Memengwna; his former spouses, Doris Hoglund and Linda Thorsby; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Carston; and his brother, Jerome.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Dodge County Ledge Park (Upper Pavilion) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Special thanks to Rev. Daniel Vjota and the staff at Aurora Summit for the care and support shown to Dan and his family.

