RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Sooner or later, the event rolls around. When we reach adulthood, take on our first employment, where the vast blank canvas of the future lies unpainted before us, such thoughts never cross the mind. We’ve got plenty of time to consider options, make those decisions. This is now. That is then. Leastwise, if memory serves, they didn’t