Mayville Track Opens Season BOB BERRY MHS TRACK/FIELD HEAD COACH On Friday, March 17, the 2023 edition of Mayville Track and Field traveled to Ripon College to compete in the 14 team Princeton Invite. With some people on spring break and a lot of new faces, Mayville competed well. The boys were third and the girls were fourth. Cyle Laatsch and Logan Waas both had excellent first meets.