Gary L. Scheid, 65, of Kewaskum, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2023, at Cedarburg Health Services in Cedarburg.

Gary was born on February 25, 1958, in Fond du lac, the son of Wayne and Gloria (nee Long) Scheid. Gary graduated from West Bend East High School and went to work for the West Bend Company for more than 20 years. He enjoyed watching and participating in sports, shooting pool, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Those Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory include two sons, Travis and Todd Scheid; a granddaughter; two brothers, Dennis (Gail) Scheid and Ron (Leslie) Scheid; his mother, Gloria Liepert; a nephew, Wes Scheid; other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Scheid and his step-father, Elton “Bud” Liepert.

Private funeral services for Gary will be held with burial at Lutheran Memorial Park.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gary's arrangements.