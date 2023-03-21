Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Gary L. Scheid

Gary L. Scheid, 65, of Kewaskum, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2023, at Cedarburg Health Services in Cedarburg.

Gary was born on February 25, 1958, in Fond du lac, the son of Wayne and Gloria (nee Long) Scheid. Gary graduated from West Bend East High School and went to work for the West Bend Company for more than 20 years. He enjoyed watching and participating in sports, shooting pool, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Those Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory include two sons, Travis and Todd Scheid; a granddaughter; two brothers, Dennis (Gail) Scheid and Ron (Leslie) Scheid; his mother, Gloria Liepert; a nephew, Wes Scheid; other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Scheid and his step-father, Elton “Bud” Liepert.

Private funeral services for Gary will be held with burial at Lutheran Memorial Park.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
State Champions!
Kewaskum Statesman

State Champions!

State Champions! K.H.S Girls Bring Home Gold for Kewaskum The Lady Indians defeated West...

Posted on

Brillion Rises Above Campbellsport, Four Cougars Receive All-Conference Honors
Kewaskum Statesman

Brillion Rises Above Campbellsport, Four Cougars Receive All-Conference Honors

Brillion Rises Above Campbellsport, Four Cougars Receive All-Conference Honors CLARICE CASE...

Posted on

Kewaskum Statesman

El Pig’s Butt to be Featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

El Pig’s Butt to be Featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ Kewaskum restaurant El...

Posted on

‘Nothing Gold…’
Kewaskum Statesman

‘Nothing Gold…’

| PUBLISHER LETTER | ‘Nothing Gold...’ Dear Reader, Recently I read Robert Frost’s...

Posted on

State is Great, What’s Next is Even Better
Kewaskum Statesman

State is Great, What’s Next is Even Better

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | State is Great, What’s Next is Even Better MITCHELL BRADLEY...

Posted on

Reining in Inflation in Bipartisan Fashion
Kewaskum Statesman

Reining in Inflation in Bipartisan Fashion

Reining in Inflation in Bipartisan Fashion SCOTT FITZGERALD CONGRESSMAN (WI-05) For 22 months...

Posted on