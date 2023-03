RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Who’d have thought it? Back then, we 151 graduates of the Class of ‘76 seemed chock full of energy and promise. Yet no more so than the average group of seniors. Heads full of dreams but the future was still a wide-open premise. Ours to succeed or fail. Each of us had different, if somewhat sometimes similar ideas. Before we graduated,