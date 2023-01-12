Linda L. Weinberger

Dodge County Pionier
Linda L. Wein­berger, 66, of LeRoy, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Mon­day, Jan. 9, 2023, at SSM Health, St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac.
Linda was born the daugh­ter of Mil­ton and Mathilda (Red­man) Blank on No­vem­ber 27, 1956, in Waupun.
She was a 1975 grad­u­ate of La­co­nia High School.
Linda was united in mar­riage to James ‘Chunky’ Wein­berger on No­vem­ber 12, 1977.
She was a long­time em­ployee and ‘Jill of all trades’ at The Feed Mill in Knowles.
Linda was a mem­ber at St. An­drew Catholic Church in LeRoy.
Fam­ily was im­por­tant to Linda and she cher­ished the time spent with them, es­pe­cially her grand­chil­dren.
Linda is sur­vived by hus­band, James ‘Chunky’ of LeRoy; her sons, Jim (Melissa) Wein­berger of Hart­ford and Josh (Sherri Gradel) Wein­berger of Ru­bi­con; her grand­chil­dren, Kendall, Ethan, and Jack Wein­berger; her for­mer daugh­ter-in-law, Mon­ica Wein­berger of Hart­ford; her sib­lings, Bev Schmuhl, David ‘Char­lie’ (Con­nie) Blank, Carol (Keith) Weyer, and Jeff (Mickey) Blank; her sib­lings-in-law, Ken (Shirley) Wein­berger, Patti Wein­berger, Judy (Ron) Rose, Rick Wein­berger, Susan Wein­berger, Nancy (Larry) Bo­gen­schnei­der, An­thony (Kim) Wein­berger, Ger­ard Wein­berger, Todd (Darra) Wein­berger, and Lisa (Den­nis) Fleis­cher. Also, her spe­cial friend and em­ployer, Sue Wein­berger. Fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and many friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her in-laws, Jim (Helen) Wein­berger; brother, Gary Blank; and brother-in-law, Tom Schmuhl.
A memo­r­ial Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial took place on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Joe Do­minic pre­sid­ing at St. An­drew Catholic Church in LeRoy. A vis­i­ta­tion was held on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. at the church. In­urn­ment took place at St. An­drew Ceme­tery in LeRoy at a later date.
Spe­cial thanks to the Brownsville, Knowles, Mayville, and Fond du Lac First Re­spon­ders and the Dodge County Sher­iff’s De­part­ment for the care and sup­port shown to Linda and her fam­ily.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

