Changing of the Guards, Dornbrook Excited for Next Chapter as Chief Dowland Takes Reins

Changing of the Guards, Dornbrook Excited for Next Chapter as Chief Dowland Takes Reins Retired Campbellsport Police Chief Tom Dornbrook signed off on Jan. 3, and new Chief Andrea Dowland was sworn in the next day MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR For someone who spent more than four decades in law enforcement in the State of Wisconsin, one could reasonably assume that former Campbellsport