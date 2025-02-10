Nancy Ruth Rodenkirch (née Buettner) left this world on February 5, 2025, at The Kathy Hospice, just as she lived—on her own terms, with love surrounding her. At 87 years old, she had a lifetime of stories to tell, wisdom to share, and a heart that never wavered when it came to the people she loved.

Nancy was born in West Bend, on November 1, 1937.

She married Daniel Rodenkirch, on November 26, 1955. Together, they built a family filled with love and cherished memories as they worked beside each other on the family farm. Nancy was tough when she needed to be, yet she had a way of making people feel seen and special—whether through a story that made you laugh until you cried, or the simple gift of her time and presence. From managing the Three R’s Tavern to working at Cedar Lake, she made an impact wherever she went. She founded the Boltonville Red Hat Society over 20 years ago which still meets regularly today, and she loved her time volunteering at the Farmington voting polls and Washington County Fair. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Nancy was well known for her hospitality whenever she entertained. She made the best poppy seed torte and everyone fought to get a piece. Nancy loved playing Sheepshead and still played weekly with a local group in Kewaskum.

After her husband’s death, Nancy met John Severance and they enjoyed twenty years together. Nancy and John shared a partnership built on love, laughter, and unwavering support. Through life’s ups and downs, they stood by each other, offering comfort and care during health challenges with the same devotion they brought to their adventures. Whether traveling the backroads of Wisconsin, spending time with family and friends, enjoying the energy of a lively casino, or simply sharing quiet moments together, they found joy in each other’s company.

Nancy leaves behind her five children, Cindy (David) Gruber, Laura Kleber, Mike (Carla Schmitt) Rodenkirch, Bruce (Carrie) Rodenkirch, and Kevin (Debie) Rodenkirch. She was a proud grandmother to Jessica, Jarrod, Jason, Megan, Mallory, Sara, Aaron, Spenser, Cecilee, Kayla, Melissa, and Danielle. Her legacy continues through her 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren who will carry forward her stories, resilience, and undeniable spirit. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Gary (Mae) Buettner and sister-in-law, Karyl Buettner, and many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elfrieda Buettner; beloved husband, Daniel; two infant children; her brother, William Buettner Jr.; and her special friend, John Severance.

Nancy’s life was a testament to the strength of family bonds and the joy of shared moments. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. When she took her last breath, I Will Always Love You played softly in the background—a fitting goodbye for a woman who left behind a lifetime of love.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with the memorial mass at 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Rd., Kewaskum. Fr. Patrick Magnor presiding. Private burial, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy’s name to St. Michael’s Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

The Phillip Funeral Home, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com