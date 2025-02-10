Carol D. Benike, 90, of Princeton, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away in the early morning hours of February 3, 2025, at her home with family by her side.

Carol was born on August 5, 1934, the daughter of Rudolph O. and Edna A. (Roehrdanz) Lemke in West Bend, where she lived her early years.

She entered matrimony with George Benike on August 6, 1952, in Dixon, IL. Together they raised six children and spent most of their lives in the Campbellsport area before moving to Princeton to begin the final chapter of their lives. Carol spent her life as a stay-at-home mom, a farmer, and later co-owned two supper clubs in Eden and West Bend with her husband.

She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and was active in the Campbellsport Cougar Club with George. On Friday nights after football games, they enjoyed burgers and drinks with friends at Buck Weis Tavern. Camping was another one of her favorite past times in earlier years, along with fishing. Carol and George also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, overnight casino trips, the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Family gatherings and holidays were significant to her as they provided opportunities to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Carol leaves behind her husband of nearly 73 years, George Benike, who was also her primary caregiver for the last five years along with her six children, Linda (Gordon) Lichtenberg of Princeton, Jeff (Lynette) Benike of Campbellsport, Mark (Lou Ann) Benike of Campbellsport, Gail (Gerry) Schmitt of Montello, Scott (Lisa) Benike of Campbellsport and Jim (Sandy) Benike of Eden; 18 grandchildren, Brian (Lynnell) Lichtenberg of Princeton, Kevin (Megan) Lichtenberg of Montello, Richard Benike of Campbellsport, Michael (Kelly) Benike of Campbellsport, Tim (Lacey) Benike of Fond du Lac, Tom (fiancée, Megan) Benike of Bellevue, Chris (significant other, Steph) Benike of Eden, Bob (Rachel) Benike of Campbellsport, Peter (special friend, Spencer) Halfmann of Madison, Andrew Schmitt of Wauwatosa, Steve (fiancée, Megan) Schmitt of Dodgeville, Dan (Jessica) Schmitt of Montello, Katie (Andy) Gruber of Campbellsport, Sarah (Luke) Benike Immel of Eden, Dakota Benike of Campbellsport, Kassie Benike of Eden, Kallie (Nick) Cusack of Jenison, MI, Kelsie (Brian) Herriges of Campbellsport. Carol was also blessed with 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Marie) Lemke of West Bend; sister-in-law, Lucille Daanen of De Pere; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Lemke; sister, Jean Mertens; great-granddaughter, Madison Gruber (Benike), many in-laws and numerous friends over the years.

As a family, we shared many good times together. Our memories of mom will live on in our hearts and minds. It brings us comfort to know that she is now free from pain and no longer affected by the symptoms of dementia.

At her request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mecan River Outfitters and Lodge, W720 State Road 23, Princeton.

Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or share a memory of Carol with her family.

When You Speak Of Her

When you speak of her, speak not with tears,

for thoughts of her shall not be sad.

Let memories of the times you shared

give you comfort. For her life was rich because of you.

– Author Unknown –

Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home, Sunset Cremation Center in Princeton, Serving the Family, 920-295-6631.