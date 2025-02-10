Barbara Jean Kaiser, 90, of Horicon passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at her home in Horicon surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service in memory of Barb will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.

Barbara was born on December 9, 1934, in Augusta, to Walter and Elizabeth (Flanders) Ulbricht.

She was a 1952 graduate of Horicon High School. Barb then went on to graduate from MIT in Milwaukee with a degree in nursing (LPN).

She was united in marriage to Donald Kaiser on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. They were married for 67 years.

Barb had worked at Clearview in Juneau and then Horicon High School and finished her career at John Deere, where she worked for 25 years in various office positions. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.

In her spare time, Barb loved reading, crosswords, and especially painting in oils and watercolors. Her art was featured in several shows at the public library, but most of her paintings are treasured by her family and friends. Don and Barb enjoyed traveling to different states in their motor home. They also traveled to Europe. Don and Barb were snowbirds and enjoyed 21 years in Fort Myers, FL.

Barb is survived by her children, Steve Kaiser of Horicon, Faye (Ken) Dahlke of Mayville, and Joel ‘Buck’ (Grace) Kaiser of Horicon; her brother, Chuck (Joyce) Ulbrecht of Sun City West, AZ; her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Wayne (Joanne) Kaiser of Mayville, Sharon Kanas of Mayville, Rick Ruenzel of Mayville, and Earl Rhode of Pardeeville; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kurt; daughters-in-law, Karen and Kris; and sisters-in-law, Carol Rhode and Charlotte Ruenzel; and brother-in-law, Terry Kanas.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

