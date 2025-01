RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Cold snap. Those two words say so much. If you listen real close you almost hear an old fella’s joints doing a Rice Krispies imitation. Just add the crackle and pop. Fortunately, as this is written, we’ve had a sight of moderation. Temps climbed above the negative 8 degrees from a few days ago. A dip into a polar plunge that hearkened back