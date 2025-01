Lomira House Fire and Arrest

Lomira House Fire and Arrest DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE On January 23, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received numerous 911 calls about a two-story home on fire in the 900 block of Main Street in Lomira. Witnesses who observed the fire alerted our dispatch center of a suspicious male that was at the location just prior to the fire being