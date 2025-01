Campbellsport High School Artists Creating Smiles

Campbellsport High School Artists Creating Smiles GRACIE SCANNELL CHS ART STUDENT Campbellsport High School art students and Campbellsport High School Art Club members are back at it again trying to make an impact through their art. The Campbellsport Art Department partnered with the Memory Project for the seventh year in a row to bring smiles to kids around the world. The inspiration for