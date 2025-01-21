Daniel D. ‘Boone’ Hechimovich, 95, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of Boone’s life will be held later with inurnment to take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Boone was born the son of Robert and Rose (Persha) Hechimovich on January 29, 1929.

He was united in marriage to Marlene Lettau on November 29, 1952.

Boone had worked various jobs throughout his life. He worked in construction, hauled milk, fished carp, had a tree cutting service, worked at the landfill in Mayville with his brother George, and ran a tavern called Boone’s Bar in Horicon.

Boone was also a proud member of the Green Head Hunting Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed sturgeon fishing and his deer and elk farm. Boone was also fortunate enough to have taken hunting trips out West.

Boone is survived by his daughters, Faye (Ron) Price and Brenda (Glenn) Ehlers; his grandchildren, Sarah King of MN, Rachel (Scott) Ranweiler of CO, Dustin (Katrina) Ehlers of Mayville, and Ryan (Chris) Kempfer of WY; his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Andrea King of MN, Collen, Brielle, and Mason Ehlers of Mayville, and Navin and Alise Ranweiler of CO; his siblings, Nick Hechimovich, Mary (Wayne) Siegfried, Tom (Harriet) Hechimovich, and Rose ‘Aggie’ (Salty) Walter; his sister-in-law, Diane Hechimovich; and brother-in-law, Eugene Laufenberg; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene; sister, Frances Laufenberg; brothers, George, Frank, John, Michael, Walter, and Robert ‘Bobbie’.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

