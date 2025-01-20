Campbellsport News
Sharon L. Becker

Sharon L. Becker, 69, of Campbellsport passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
She was born on August 16, 1955, in Hartford, the daughter of Milton and Valeria (nee Dornacker) Legate.
On April 19, 1986, Sharon was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Becker at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian.
Sharon was a 1973 graduate of West Bend East High School and worked at Maysteel until retiring in 2021.
She was a member of Local Union Lodge #2053 and served as president for several terms. Sharon enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing crafts, playing bingo, and baking (she was a Master Cookie Baker). She was a first aid responder at Maysteel, always going out of her way to take care of others. Spending time with family was very important to Sharon especially her sister, Laura.
Those Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Morgan Legate, Robert Becker (Melissa Willis), and Elizabeth (Timothy) Twohig; grandson, Brandon Jacobson; mother-in-law, Laurene Becker; siblings, Laura (David) Wagner, Brian (Traci) Legate, Greg (Alida) Legate; step-brother, Wayne Schultz; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Valeria; husband, Jerry on January 1, 2023; step-mother, Marge Legate; father-in-law, John Becker; and sister, Cyndi Kemeny.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Neil Zinthefer officiating and cremation will follow the traditional service.
The family extends a special thank you to the SSM Health Cancer Care team and her sister-in-law, Grace Loehr, for her help and support during cancer treatments.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

