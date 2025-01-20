Ruth Yvonne Immel, 85, of the Town of Osceola passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at The Cornerstone in West Bend.

She was born on February 11, 1939, the daughter of the late Walter and Celia (Marquardt) Krewald.

On August 3, 1957, Ruth married LaVerne Immel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee.

She worked at the West Bend Company and in 1972 helped LaVerne establish Lakeview Electric Contractors. Ruth enjoyed traveling, sturgeon spearing, making maple syrup, riding in the ATV with LaVerne past the church in Dundee and then the Hamburger Haus, and she also enjoyed her cats.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Diane) Immel, Cynthia Braun (Daniel Trapp), and Steven (Debbie) Immel; five grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Melvin (Norma) Krewald and Myron (Margaret) Krewald, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband, LaVerne on December 17, 2022; her parents; and her siblings, Marcella Krewald, Walter Jr, Alfred, Dorothy (Donald) Heinecke, Harvey, Alvin (Dorothy), Edward, and Elmer.

Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waucousta (W2011 County Road F, Campbellsport).

A funeral service followed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waucousta. Pastor Bobby Oberg officiated and burial followed in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of The Cornerstone and Heartland Hospice for Ruth’s wonderful care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com

Share







