James A. Wichtoski of West Bend passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, after a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born on August 28, 1948, in Milwaukee to the late Walter J and Marion C. (nee Bogenschild) Wichtoski.

After graduating from Brown Deer High School, he went on to serve our country with the US Army, serving his country with pride. Following his military journey, he was a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy for 27 years.

On April 27, 1973, he was united in marriage to Holly A. Sullivan in West Bend.

After retirement, Jim spent many years enjoying his grandchildren. As their #1 fan, he attended many sporting events and school programs. He also kept busy with his woodworking and gardening.

Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Holly; three children, include Jim (Tricia) Wichtoski, Jill (Pat) McKillip and Jody Wichtoski, as well as his five grandchildren, Jace and Cade Wichtoski, Hudson McKillip, and Avery and Quinn Wichtoski. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ellen Blohm, Rose Ann (Tom) Martin, Helen (George) Schwartz, Susan (Edward) Vanderventer; and brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Bob Chalifoux, Gay Sullivan, Bonnie Webber, Cheryl (Tom) Budelman and Mark Morganroth; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marion; in-laws, Wilbur “Bill” and Collette Sullivan; sister, Kay Chalifoux; brothers-in-law, William Sullivan and Ron Webber; and sister-in-law, Dana Morgenroth.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new). The family greeted relatives and friends at church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The Schmidt Funeral Home is serving the family. Messages of condolence and comfort may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.

