Francis Daniel Feucht (January 25, 1962-

January 13, 2025)

Francis Daniel Feucht was born on January 25, 1962, in Waupun, to John and Charlotte Feucht. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 13, 2025.

He was just shy of his 63rd birthday. A man known for his steadfast dedication to family and friends, Fran, as everyone called him, touched the lives of those around him in so many ways. He will be remembered for the life he built with those he loved and cherished.

Fran grew up farming, hunting and playing football. After graduating from Mayville High School, he took over the family farm before pursuing a career in welding, a skill he had learned and enjoyed in shop class. In the late summer of 1980, he married Brenda L. Cramer. Fran and Brenda had two sons and a daughter, Daniel, David and Jessica.

Having fallen in love with the Idaho wilderness on a hunting trip, in 1987, Francis moved his family from Wisconsin to plant new roots in the small town of Culdesac, Idaho. A learned and passionate welder, he began working for Potlatch (now Clearwater Paper) in maintenance where he eventually earned journeyman status. Following a knee replacement, he retired from Clearwater in 2021 to focus his energy on his family, horses, and hobbies.

Francis loved anything to do with the outdoors, from hunting and fishing to camping and trap shooting. He especially loved fishing for Kokanee on Dworshak Reservoir, elk hunting in the mountains, and camping along the North Fork of the Clearwater River—one of his favorite places. He spent many Sundays trap shooting at the Culdesac Gun Club. He loved and cared for his horses up until the near end, adamant that they find a good home where they would be cared for and ridden often, which he ensured they did.

Francis was preceded in death by his father, John Feucht (Charlene); sister, Shelley Valle; grandparents, Martin and Helen Feucht and Arnold and Josephine Collien; and wife, Brenda Feucht, who passed away December 15, 2006.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Feucht; children, Daniel Feucht (Jessica), David Feucht (Ashley), Jessica Siple (Chris); granddaughters, Isabelle and Nora Feucht, Rian Sheridan, Dessa Siple; sisters, Patti Wells (Scott), Jenni Oechsner (Dennis), Tina Feucht Holden (KR); brother-in-law, Duey Valle; Godchildren, Mary Gundrum and Travis Wells; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oechsner Farm.