Ellen Mae (Wegner) Woik

Ellen M. Woik, 93, of Kekoskee, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon.

Funeral services will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with Pastor Traci Maass officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at St Paul Cemetery in Theresa Township.

Ellen was born on April 29, 1931, in Lebanon to Fred and Ella (Uttech) Wegner; one of 13 children. And it was there that, 17 years later, she met her dear husband. She was married to Robert Woik on June 18, 1949, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together, spending their early years in the Hartford area working at various businesses and later running the “W” Ranch Bar. In 1967 they moved to Kekoskee to take ownership of the Texaco Station. In addition to being a great mother and housewife, Ellen was Bob’s partner in all things; truly his right-hand gal. Ellen also worked many years at TAB Products of Mayville.

Ellie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved spending hours in her kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends. A famous line of her’s was “You’re not leaving until you have something to eat!”. Ellie was known for her generous and loving spirit and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had that special touch with the babies.

Ellen is survived by her children, Gregory (Mary) Woik, Scherryl (Kimon) Antoniadis, Kathy Woik, Brian (Jackie) Woik and Julie (Finn) Woik.; grandchildren, Rebecca (Peter) Lee, Scott (Diego) Woik, Kimberly White, Josh Livingston, Jess (Pam) Walther, Jenna Woik and Cameron Woik; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Penny Wegner; brother-in-law, David Krueger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Evelyn (Lester) Bocher, Marvin (Delores) Wegner, Lilas (Clarence) Ohrmundt, Oliver Wegner, Glorice (Paul) Indra, Pearl (Charles) Schuenke, Lavera (Lester) Pusch, Wayne (Betty) Wegner, Vernon Wegner, Geraldine (David) VanDyke, Burnell (Judy) Wegner and Vergene Krueger; also in-laws, Ralph (Elsie) Woik, Violet (Arlyn) Ebeling, Olgo (Ken) Hoehn; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Ellen’s name may be directed to St Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

“The Woik family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Marvin’s Manor and Heartland Hospice for the professional and tender care provided to our beloved Mom. Their support during this most difficult time for us is greatly appreciated.”

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

