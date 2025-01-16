Carol A. Boettcher, 62, of Horicon, formerly of Chilton, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at her home in Horicon.

She was born December 1, 1962, in Chilton, daughter of the late Arvie E. & Myra (Redig) Boettcher.

Following her graduation from high school, Carol attended Silver Lake College where she graduated with a degree in accounting. With her degree in hand, she began applying her skills with AAL, which later became known as Thrivent. A bit later in life, Carol set her mind and her heart in the care of others by working as an in home caretaker traveling from place to place serving others.

Carol loved and appreciated the company and conversation with her dear friends, Kristy and Debbie. As a nightly routine, Carol looked forward to a telephone conversation or an opportunity to sing lullabies to their furry pets in preparation for the night’s slumber.

Above all else, Carol cherished her faith and looked for every opportunity to serve her Lord. She was actively involved working and participating in various church groups in an effort to advance God’s Kingdom.

Survivors include her brother, Rev. Dennis (Lela) Boettcher; a nephew, Dr. Eric (Melissa) Boettcher; and her great-nieces, Brooklyn and Bethany Boettcher. She is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvie & Myra Boettcher; and her aunts and uncles.

Funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Martin Lutheran Church (717 Memorial Dr.) in Chilton with Rev. Thomas Schmitt officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Chilton. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. At the time of the service and following, there will be a link available at wietingfuneralhome.com for those wishing to watch a livestream or archived recording of the service, or view flowers and gifts given to the family.

