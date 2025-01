Rural Writes

| RURAL WRITES | Rural Writes G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Dunno if you’ve ever heard the expression before. Waiting for the other shoe to drop. Bound to any one of these frigid though snowless days. A tiny touch of the white stuff already. Which lasted long enough to make it a truly Bing Crosby Christmas. Then the January thaw came weeks early in late December. Little left by New Year’s