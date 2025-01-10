Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Shirley Ann Toellner

   Found peace, Sunday, Jan. 5, age 91.
   Beloved mother of Mary Gospavic, Peggy (Gary) Mielke, Kathy Bichler, Tom Giesegh and Greg (Pam) Giesegh; mother-in-law of Michele Jones. Gained in marriage the following children, Allen (Janet), Wayne (Gloria), Dennis (Sharon) and Dale (Kwailan) Toellner; also loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
   Preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Toellner; son, Howard Jones; brothers, Donald (Mary) Sulla and Jerry Sulla; sisters, Florence (Randolph) Seidens and Joan (Charles) Victoria; and son-in-law, Christopher Bichler.
   Shirley was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Legion Auxiliary, VFW and DAV, all of Mayville.
Visitation was at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3 to 4:45 p.m. Service 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the WI Humane Society.
“Mom, you will always, be loved, remembered and missed!”
KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151 262-786-9664 Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com
