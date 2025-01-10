Shirley Ann Toellner

Found peace, Sunday, Jan. 5, age 91.

Beloved mother of Mary Gospavic, Peggy (Gary) Mielke, Kathy Bichler, Tom Giesegh and Greg (Pam) Giesegh; mother-in-law of Michele Jones. Gained in marriage the following children, Allen (Janet), Wayne (Gloria), Dennis (Sharon) and Dale (Kwailan) Toellner; also loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Toellner; son, Howard Jones; brothers, Donald (Mary) Sulla and Jerry Sulla; sisters, Florence (Randolph) Seidens and Joan (Charles) Victoria; and son-in-law, Christopher Bichler.

Shirley was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Legion Auxiliary, VFW and DAV, all of Mayville.

Visitation was at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3 to 4:45 p.m. Service 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the WI Humane Society.

“Mom, you will always, be loved, remembered and missed!”

