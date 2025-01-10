Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Marion E. Dieringer

   Marion E. Dieringer (nee Martin), 87, of Shawano, formerly of Tigerton, was called home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2025, at Shawano Health Care Center.
Marion was born on December 24, 1937, in the Town of Wayne to Edward and Martha Martin (nee Jung).
   She was united in marriage to Robert A. Dieringer on September 22, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Wayne. Together they lived in St. Anthony until moving to the Tigerton area in 1992. Robert passed away in 2013.
Marion was employed at Serigraph in West Bend until she retired.
   She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Marion was a member at the First Baptist Church in Campbellsport for many years.
Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sister, Ethel Martin; and brother, Winston (Geri) Martin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dieringer; two brothers, Lyle Martin and Leroy Martin; sister, Lois (Elroy) Kutz, and two half-brothers, Norman Martin and Wallace (Marilyn) Martin.
VISITATION: Marion’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service – 1315 W Washington St. – West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A Funeral Service in remembrance of Marion will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor David Nothem officiating. A Graveside Service for Marion will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Shawano Health Care Center and ThedaCare At Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.
