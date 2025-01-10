Eugene “Gene” D. Turner, 75, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Gene was a lifelong resident of the Town of Barton. His parents, Bill and June (nee Otten) Turner welcomed him into the world as their first born. He was a brother to John Turner, Lynn Mertzig, and Scott Turner, who sadly have all passed away.

Gene attended St. Mary’s School in Barton and graduated from West Bend High School. He went on to earn a degree from Moraine Park Technical College. Gene was drafted (his number was 13) into the Army in 1970 and served his country in Vietnam.

He returned from Vietnam, and married Kris Kedinger, the couple was married for 52 years. They welcomed their daughters, Jean (Willie) Klahn, Jen (Jeremy) Lenzendorf, and Jackie Turner. Their blessings continued with five grandchildren, Alexis Klahn, Bella Klahn, Alex Lenzendorf, Liz Lenzendorf, and Zach Lenzendorf.

Gene’s family was his pride and joy. He raised his daughters to be hardworking, self-reliant, kind, loving, and compassionate. The grandkids gave Gene a second chance to enjoy teaching them the same values he taught his daughters. They were the apple of his eye and gave him more joy than he ever imagined. Time spent with his family gave him purpose.

Gene was fortunate to be hired by Harley Davidson in their testing and engineering department. Testing and data was something he truly loved. Their hobby farm gave him the opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy his “critters” as he called them. From horses, steers, goats, chickens, pot-bellied pigs, cats, and bunnies, he found the work to be a labor of love.

In the last several years, after the loss of his beloved dog, Grace, he continued on with a new canine companion, Brewer, and his Belgian Draft horse, Bonnie, who brought him immeasurable joy and healing. Sitting on the tractor while baling hay or cutting grass were his stress relievers. Gene played horseshoes for over 25 years with the same group of guys and looked forward to playing each spring.

Those Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, as well as his sister-in-law, Jean Kruzan; brothers-in-law, Dan Mertzig, Jim (Deb) Kedinger, Kevin (Sue) Kedinger; nephews, Lance Mertzig, Chris Mertzig, Bob Mertzig, Michael Turner, Bobb Schroeder, Jake Kedinger, Dan Kedinger; nieces, Kathy Turner, Jessica Vick, Hollie Dunn, Jamie Kedinger, Lindsey Kedinger, and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Gene was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Syl and Marge Kedinger.

Flowers aren’t necessary. Your stories and memories of Gene would be a wonderful gift to his family. Remember to hold close those you love as you will never know when they will not be there. If you would like to donate to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in his honor, you may do so by visiting https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/.

Special thank you to Bob Mertzig, Lindsey Kedinger, and Froedtert Hospital for the wonderful care they gave Gene as he transitioned to his heavenly life.

VISITATION: Gene’s family greeted relatives and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI.

SERVICE: A Memorial Service in remembrance of Gene took place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gene’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.