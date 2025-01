Growing Moth Orchids for Months of Beauty

Growing Moth Orchids for Months of Beauty MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR Add exotic long-lasting orchid blossoms to your indoor garden. These living bouquets provide months of beauty with minimal care. Just provide the proper growing conditions and success is sure to follow. The moth or phalaenopsis orchid is the one best adapted to your home environment, making it the easiest to grow. It thrives