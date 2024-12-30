Michael Alexander, 67, of Allenton, passed away unexpectedly December 23, 2024, at his residence.

Mike was a die cutter and binary worker with Serigraph, Universal Lithographers, and R.R. Donnelly.

When Mike wasn’t working, he would usually be found at Geidel’s/Laatsch’s Piggly Wiggly or Kohn’s BP station.

Mike is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Matthew) Gruber of Campbellsport, and Stacey (fiancé Shawn Herbst) Lichtensteiger of Fond du Lac; granddaughters, Alivia Lichtensteiger and Kendall Gruber; further survived by three siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

SERVICE: A gathering in honor of Mike will be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend).

MEMORIALS: Donations to the family are appreciated.

Full obituary and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

