Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Michael Alexander

Michael Alexander Michael Alexander

Michael Alexander, 67, of Allenton, passed away unexpectedly December 23, 2024, at his residence.
Mike was a die cutter and binary worker with Serigraph, Universal  Lithographers, and R.R. Donnelly.
When Mike wasn’t working, he would usually be found at Geidel’s/Laatsch’s Piggly Wiggly or Kohn’s BP station.
Mike is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Matthew) Gruber of Campbellsport, and Stacey (fiancé Shawn Herbst) Lichtensteiger of Fond du Lac; granddaughters, Alivia Lichtensteiger and Kendall Gruber; further survived by three siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
SERVICE: A gathering in honor of Mike will be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend).
MEMORIALS: Donations to the family are appreciated.
Full obituary and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

