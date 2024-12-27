John Carl Lemke, 81, a longtime resident of Campbellsport, passed away on December 25, 2024, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

John was born on June 12, 1943, to Junerose and Lloyd Lemke. After John graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1961, he served in the United States Army from June of 1961 to June of 1964. After returning from the Army, John had many jobs over the years.

John met his wife, Arline, when they were in High School. They were married on October 17th, 1964, at United Church of Christ Church in Campbellsport. They were married for 60 years. John and Arline had four children, Amy (deceased), John (wife – Sara), Anita, and Jason. John was the proud grandfather (Papa) to five grandchildren, Carson, Jake, Cole, Claire, and Conner. John and Arline lived in Campbellsport since 1968. John was the second generation in his family to serve on the Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department. He did this for 25 years.

If you knew John at all, you knew he was kind to everyone. He loved to talk about anything and everything. John enjoyed the comics in the Sunday paper, especially Dennis the Menace, Beetle Bailey, and Family Circus. He would share the ones he found funny with others. John is fondly remembered by his grandchildren as M&M grandpa, because he always had a shirt pocket of M&Ms when he saw them or at least some in the kitchen.

Services were held at Twohig’s Funeral Home in Campbellsport on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 6 pm. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for their wonderful care in John’s final days.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

Share







