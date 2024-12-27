Donald Jacak, 76, formerly of Random Lake, went to his Heavenly home unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born April 29, 1948, to Lambert and Irene (nee Heinecke) Jacak. He grew up in St. Killian and attended St. Killian Catholic Grade School and Campbellsport High School.

He married Jeanne Krautkramer on February 9, 1968.

He was employed by Weasler Engineering for over 40 years and retired in 2013.

Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Scott. Throughout the years, he served as an elder and Sunday School Superintendent.

Don had a special talent for building and remodeling and Jeanne made sure there was always something for him to build or repair. There was no project he couldn’t complete, and he took great pride in his accomplishments. He was a hardworking man.

Don loved nature, spending time outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips with his buddies. The deer and bear that he shot with his bow were some of his proudest possessions. Don enjoyed spending time fishing, skiing, boating, and bonfires at their lake home in Shawano with family and friends. In his earlier years, he liked bowling, horseshoes, trap shooting, and coaching his boys’ baseball teams.

Don loved traveling with Jeanne, having been in almost all 50 states, and since retirement, spending winters on South Padre Island in Texas.

Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne; his children, Tim (Tammy), Corey (Jessica), and Becky; his grandchildren, Brianna (Matthew) Schuster, Tanner (special friend Brandi Geldnich), Daphne (fiancé Connor Tanck), and Dustin; step-granddaughter, Samantha (Greg) Gerlat; great-grandchildren, Berklie Anna Schuster and Oliver Gerlat; sister, Eunice (Keith) Dahlinger; sisters-in-law, Pam Jacak and Sandy Krautkramer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He is further survived by his canine companion, Itzy.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis; brother-in-law, Ross (Rose) Krautkramer; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Eugenia (nee Brabender) Krautkramer; and beloved canine companions.

VISITATION: Don’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, Jan. 3, from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Town of Scott W8497 Brazelton Dr., Random Lake, WI 53075.

SERVICE: Following the visitation, a Memorial Service in remembrance of Don will take place at 5 p.m. at the church with Pastor Brian Krueger officiating. A private family urn burial will be at a later date.

Memorials in Don’s name can be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church – Town of Scott or a charity of your choice.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Don’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share







