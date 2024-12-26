Willard “Willie” Roskopf, 89, of Mayville, left the farm on December 22, 2024, to till the fields up above.

Willie was born on the family farm to Louis and Elsie (Jacque) Roskopf in Menomonee Falls. Willie served in the U.S. Army Reserve, 84th “Railsplitters” Division.

Willie was united in marriage to Dolores Diderrich, a farmer’s daughter, on June 7, 1958, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Brown Deer. Together they moved their family to rural Mayville in 1962 to farm. Willie was thankful for all the help from Dolores and his six children with the farmwork.

Willie was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards with his buddies. He also enjoyed traveling with Dolores to play the one-armed bandit.

Willie will be deeply missed by his children, Peter (Liz), Paul (special friend, Shawn), Andrew (Denise), John (special friend, Lori), Susan (Brad Porter), and Thomas; a herd of grandchildren, Jeremy (Stefanie), Jason, Jena (Miguel), Levi (Sarah), Brenton (Maggie), Matt (Mallory), Justin, Emily (Chris), Adam (Natalie), Rachael, Tate, Myls (Sway) and Ireland (Bryson); and a flock of great-grandchildren, Reese, Riggs, Miguel Jr., Aria, Lilly, Emmett, Aiden, Boden, Lennon, Finley, Quinn, Macy, Hayes and Thalia; his sister, Mary Krumbiegel and his sister-in-law, Lois Diderrich. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Willie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores; his parents; his five brothers; two sisters and numerous other family members.

Memorials in Willie’s honor may be directed to St. Mary’s Congregation of Mayville.

The family would like to thank Amanda and Heather at SSM Hospice and Dr. Filip Troiki at the SSM Cancer Care Center for their care and compassion in helping us take care of dad.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Willie took place on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation for Willie was held at church on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share







