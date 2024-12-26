Lloyd V. Behling Jr., 73, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph.

A visitation for Lloyd was held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Interment followed at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Lloyd was born the son of Lloyd Sr and Violet (Reineck) Behling on May 7, 1951, in Hartford.

He was a graduate of Reeseville High School.

Lloyd was united in marriage to his first wife Patricia Marx on May 18, 1970, in Juneau. Patricia passed away in 2005. Lloyd found love and was united in marriage to Peggy Tooley on July 28, 2018, at the Fireman’s Park in Mayville.

Lloyd worked for over 20 years as a welder at Rumar. He and Peggy were good patrons of the Mayville American Legion and was instrumental in starting the Wednesday Night Legion Group. Lloyd loved his tractors; it didn’t matter the color or kind. If he could buy it, he liked it. Lloyd loved a good deal and often could be found attending auctions and garage sales. He lived for WWE and looked forward to Monday Night Raw.

Above all else, Lloyd loved his family and looked for ways to create special moments with them. He always could be found with a candy bar or tootsie rolls in his pocket picked out specially for each grandchild to enjoy.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Bobbi Jo Behling, Chad (Lynn) Behling, Briget (Ryan) Pluim, Kristine Reible, Tim (Jackie) Russell, Sara Jo (John) Moen, and Scott (DeAnna) Russell. Lloyd is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives, and friends; his special dogs, Abby, Bob, and Charly will miss him as well.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Patricia.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share







