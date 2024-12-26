Lester G. Weis, 85, of Campbellsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Liberty House in Fond du Lac.

He was born on August 28, 1939, in the Town of Ashford, the son of the late Gregor and Margaret (nee Thill) Weis.

On April 15, 1961, Lester was united in marriage to Elaine G. Ritger at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.

He was a member of U.S. Army National Guard and was called up to active duty at Fort Lewis, WA, for one year.

Lester worked at Regal Ware and the Gehl Company before retiring. Lester enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking, gardening, mopeding, and biking, but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elaine; children, Lisa (Mike) Pionke, Charles (Kecia) Weis, and Christine (Kevin) Kohlmann; grandchildren, Ryan (Pam), Cheryl (Jim), Aaron (Britt), Nathan, Dan (Sara), Sara (Andrew), Jared, Ethan, and Jonathon (Emily); great-grandchildren, Allison, Eli, Gavin, Devon, Kinsley, Stella, Braxton, Bryson, Leo, Hal, Zaria, Ashley, Autumn, and Maggie; sisters, Doris (Willy) Rusch, Caroline Thuesch, and Florence (Tom) Flood; brothers, Norbert (Ruth) Weis, Alvin (Gloria) Weis, and Richard (Kelly) Weis; sister-in-law, Martha Weis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Beisbier; brother, Eugene Weis; and brothers-in-law, Cornelius Beisbier, and Frank Theusch.

Visitation for Lester was held Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 12 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church with Rev. Mark Jones Officiating. Military Honors followed and burial will be in St. Matthews Cemetery at a later date.

The Weis family extends a special thank you to the staff of Frontida Liberty House and Vitas Hospice for Lester’s care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

