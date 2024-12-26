Anthony P. “Tony” Hesprich, 94, of Lomira, passed away on December 20, 2024, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.

Tony Hesprich, born on November 4, 1930, to John and Isabel (Strobel) Hesprich, embarked on a life filled with dedication and community spirit.

On July 9, 1955, he married Mary Ann Schraufnagel at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy, a union that lasted until Mary Ann’s passing on September 22, 2005. They had made 50 years of marriage.

Tony, the proud third-generation custodian of his family’s farm, which took root in Lomira in 1891, was a man of many passions. Tony and his father started and produced their own hybrid seed company on the farm called Wisconsin Experiment Association, which later was called Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association.

His love for sports was evident as he coached basketball at St. Mary’s Catholic School (CCLT) and pitched in the Lomira League until he was 59 years old. During his high school years, he thrived in football, basketball, and baseball.

Tony was an active member of the Lomira 4-H Clover Leaves and a chapter alumnus of the Knights of Columbus. He also played a pivotal role as a founding member of the FFA Alumni in Lomira. His dedication to education shone through his 22 years of service on the Lomira School Board.

A devout member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lomira, Tony contributed his voice to the choir, served as a Eucharistic minister and lector, assisted the priest at the nursing home, and did prayer services and brought communion to the nursing home. Along with the communion and prayer service, Tony would visit the residents almost daily at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira. He was also an active member of the Legion of Mary Milwaukee North Side Curia, where he served as president as well as the Lomira Legion of Mary group, embodying a life of service and faith.

Those Tony leaves behind to cherish his memory include seven children, Deb Schellinger, Linda (Rick) Heinecke, Pete (Donna) Hesprich, Dan (Julie) Hesprich, Nick Hesprich, Bob (Janet) Hesprich, and Mary Jo (Jim) Wendling; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Hesprich; grandchildren, Becki Schellinger, Tabitha Schellinger, Kevin (Christie) Schellinger, Vanessa (Joe) Walter, Adam Heinecke, Ben Heinecke, Matt (Jessica) Seiser, Tony (Katie) Seiser, Aaron (Kelly) Seiser, Danielle (Steve) Porter, Kyle (Elizabeth) Hesprich, Ashely (Justin) Perry, Kayla Crawford (Cameron), Joshua (Rachel) Hesprich, Ryan (Kayla) Hesprich, Nicole (Cody) Behl, Tanya (Josh) Lawrenz, Zachary (Samantha) Schmid, Lindsay (Ethan) Hackbarth, Will Wendling, Wes Wendling, and Ella Wendling; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Louise Held; a sister-in-law, ElDonna Schraufnagel; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mary Ann Hesprich, Tony was preceded in death by a son, Paul Hesprich; a son-in-law, Jeff Schellinger; a daughter-in-law, Jane Hesprich; a great-granddaughter, Topanga Lee Lawrenz; his brothers and sisters, Raymond, Catherine, Joan, Francis, Rita, Dorothy, an infant brother, and Germaine; and his brothers and sisters-in-law.

VISITATION: Tony’s family greeted relatives and friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 699 Milwaukee Street, in Lomira, on Friday, Dec. 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial for Tony was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lomira. Father Nathaniel Miniatt officiated and burial followed in the parish cemetery.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tony’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.