Agnes Ann Jelic

Agnes Ann Jelic, 87, of Theresa, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Agnes was born the daughter of George and Helen Osterbrink on March 14, 1937.
Agnes enjoyed reading, self-improvement, crafting and surrounded herself with books. She loved puzzles, gardening, NPR radio, and family. Agnes was an avid gardener who loved to be among trees and flowers. Her warm smile will be missed by all that knew her.
Agnes was a loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother to Keven, Andrea, and Zeven Jelic; Karyn (Jelic), Todd, Evan and Erika Hartman; and Susyn (Jelic), Mauricio, and Neven Torres.
A Celebration of Life for Agnes will be held at a later date.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family.

