Thomas A. Minz, 79, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born on July 5, 1945 in West Bend, the son of the late Hugo and Marie (nee Bohn) Minz.

On June 12, 1985, Tom was united in marriage to Barbara A. Kippenhan Schmitt in Las Vegas.

Tom and Barb operated Copper Mountain Arts; doing the production and sales. They enjoyed going to their cabin up north, traveling, and wintering first in Arizona and recently in Florida. Tom was a member of Jam for Kids for many years raising money for Special Olympics.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Minz Stowe; step-son, Chad Schmitt (Erin); sister, Carol (Ken) Weddig; brother-in-law, Tim Flatt; Godson, Mark (Lori) Minz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, George Minz, Kaye Flatt, and Jean Minz; and his brother-in-law, Bruce Kippenhan.

Following Tom’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no service.

If you wish, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Tom’s name.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and doctors in TICU at Froedtert Hospital for their concern and care of Tom.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

Share







