Roland Erhard Gerth, 69, of rural Horicon, passed away unexpectedly in a farm accident at his farm on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

A funeral service for Roland took place on Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church – Browns Corner with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitationwas held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at the church. Burial took place at St. John’s Cemetery.

Rollie was born the son of Horst and Norma (Zimmerman) Gerth on August 15, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1974 graduate of Mayville High School.

Rollie had worked at Reisteer Feed Supply for over 15 years. He was a lifelong farmer at Farm Homestead Farm and worked for Gerth Cattle Trucking, which he took over from his father.

Faith was important to Rollie, and he was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church-Browns Corner, where he served his church as a lifelong usher.

In his spare time, Rollie enjoyed gardening and was proud of his garden and the vegetables he grew, and he loved to share them with friends and family. Rollie enjoyed taking walks and made sure to walk three miles a day and enjoy every mile of it! He will be fondly remembered for his big heart and his love of his family, especially of his nieces and nephews.

Rollie is survived by his siblings, Carl (Gail) Gerth of Iron Ridge, Chris (David) Schumacher of Fox Lake, Ernie (Phyllis) Gerth of Horicon, Wayne (Sherry) Gerth of Iron Ridge, Faith (Bill) Stroede of Mayville, and Monica (Dave) Roskopf of Iron Ridge; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda Aaroen; and brother, Dennis.

Special thanks to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, the EMS, and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office for the care and support shown to Rollie and his family. Also special thanks to Rollie’s neighbors, Tom, Luann, and Kevin Bunkoske for the friendship over the years.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

