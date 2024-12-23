Gerald H. Rettler of the Town of Auburn died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at his home at the age of 72 years. He was born November 14, 1952, in Hartford to the late Donald and Frances (nee Ritger) Rettler.

On April 6, 1974, he was united in marriage to Jane Schmidt at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.

In 1978, he began working for the Fond du Lac County Highway Department. He retired in 2008 after more than 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked part time plowing snow for the Town of Auburn.

He loved spending time outdoors. He shared his passion for hunting and fishing with his family, especially with his grandkids. He was a charter and co-founding member of the Avenue of the Giants Sportsman Club and Hunting Club. He had a natural talent for wielding a chainsaw. He also was a dedicated Packers and Brewers fan. There were very few Brewers games he missed, either in person or through tv or radio.

Above all else, he was a loving husband, proud dad and a kind and funny grandpa. He was a frequent and supportive spectator at their sports and other school events. He cherished his time as a coach, mentor and hunting and fishing buddy. He was a dependable and faithful babysitter.

Gerald fought hard through his illness. He measured the success of his treatments by how many deer hunting seasons he was able to enjoy.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jane; three children, Benjamin (Heather) of Slinger, Andrew (Susan) of Kohlsville and Melissa (Ricky) Kratz; ten grandchildren, Cameron Heesen (special friend Sydney), Clayton, Calvin and Kenzie Rettler, Lauren and Elsa Rettler and Kaylee, Abigail, Abel and Conner Kratz; six sisters and one brother, Mary Jane (Richard) Lang, Thomas (Susan), Carol (Sam) Maul, Joanne (Jim) Butler, Sharon (Keith) Kirchner, Barbie (Bryon) Nitz and Teresa (Ike) Eisenhauer; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Diane Zalewski, Joyce (Robert) Bernhagen and David Schmidt (Brenda Benishek); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin infant brothers, Daniel and Donald; his parents-in-law, Harold and Ruth Schmidt and brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Jack Zalewski, Leroy and Mary Cay Schmidt

The family greeted relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Friday, Dec. 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum from 3 until 5:45 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. Burial was Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerald will benefit the Outdoors Clubs at Slinger and Kewaskum High Schools. It is the hope of Gerald’s family that these clubs will instill the passion for the outdoors that Gerald lived, loved and shared.

The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.

