Indians Have Week of Close Games CLARICE CASE EDITOR On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team (3-1, 1-1) hosted Winneconne (1-4, 0-2). It was a memorable night for senior Zach Behn who was recognized as Kewaskum High School’s all-time scoring leader. On the night, he scored 41 points alone, and not one basket came from beyond the arc. He made 10 baskets for 20 points