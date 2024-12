Kewaskum Christmas Parade To Be Held Sunday

Kewaskum Christmas Parade To Be Held Sunday The Kewaskum Area Chamber of Commerce’s 35th annual Christmas Parade will make its way through the village this Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade will be “Christmas at Grandma’s.” Long-time Kewaskum resident Gene Bohn will serve as parade marshal. There will be some familiar groups in this year’s parade, as well