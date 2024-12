CONTRIBUTOR

G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Advent is here. They lit the first candle in the wreath at church. We knew it was coming but who expected the season to arrive this fast? How’s that grab ya? Apparently, it did a lot of folks. Judging by the crowds in the stores in the 24 hours preceding Thanksgiving when this writer made the error of doing his grocery shopping early. Hoping to avoid the Black