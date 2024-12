Becoming Instruments of God’s Peace

Becoming Instruments of God’s Peace Dear Reader, As we go through life, there’s one undeniable truth we all share: we are all going to die. This sobering reality has been with us since the dawn of humanity, yet we often fail to confront it until we’re forced to. But what if, instead of avoiding this truth, we embraced it as a powerful motivator? What if we used it to drive us toward something