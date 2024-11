The Great Game: Humanity, AI, And The Battle For Control

| PUBLISHER LETTERS | The Great Game: Humanity, AI, And The Battle For Control Dear Reader, As we venture further into the age of AI, there’s a prevailing narrative that suggests humanity, with all its flaws and frailties, is destined to be overtaken by the cold, calculating logic of our creations. But to assume that AI will inevitably dominate is to underestimate the indomitable spirit