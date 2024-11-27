Judith Ann Vogenthaler, 83, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at her winter home in Naples, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy was held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation for Judy took place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment followed the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Judy was born the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Kunkhe) Lemmens in Milwaukee on January 22, 1941. She was united in marriage to her husband James on April 30, 1960, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Chicago, IL.

From the very start of their marriage, with the gift of their first child, Judy passed on continuing her job and future career to tend to a home for her husband and children. When tragedy struck, she was there to help in raising and caring for her granddaughter. This giving of herself continued later in life by serving on the human concerns committee of St. Mary’s, where she was instrumental in helping to create sometimes up to forty quilt tops a year to be stitched together to be given to the needy.

Judy’s smile would light up a room and that is what most people will remember. She set an example for her family and friends to follow by the beautiful Christian life she led. May she now enjoy the love and comfort of her Savior Jesus Christ.

Judy was the beloved wife of James, devoted and most caring mother of James Robert (Pam), Donna Fanning, Thomas (Mary), Joseph (Lynette), Michael (fiancée Kristen) Robert (Jenny) and John. Because of the love Judy and Jim had for each other, they were gifted by our Lord with 21 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one more on the way. Judy is further survived by her sisters, Kathy Roe and Gail Lemmens, as well as other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert.

Memorials in loving memory of Judy may be directed to the Norbertine Canonesses of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph at Norbertinesisters.org and the Divine Word Missionaries in Techy, IL.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

