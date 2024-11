Scaring Up Donations in Kewaskum

Scaring Up Donations in Kewaskum TERROR SHED HAUNTED HOUSE For a third year, Terror Shed Haunted House made a food donation to the Kewaskum Food Pantry (400 lbs) and will be donating food to the Campbellsport Food Pantry later this week that was collected during this year’s haunted house during the Halloween season. Terror Shed Haunted House was open every Friday and Saturday in October