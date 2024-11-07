Robert J. Loehr, 77, of St. Cloud went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Aurora Bay Care Hospital in Green Bay.

He was born on June 20, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Marie (nee Jacky) Loehr.

On May 20, 1967, Bob was united in marriage to Rose M. Iding at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.

Bob drove semitrucks for 38 years for Gordon Poch and Charles Poch Trucking. He received the four 1 Million Mile Awards for safe driving without an accident. Bob loved to work and took great pride in it. He also loved the outdoors, mowing grass, and taking his grandsons on gator rides. He had a passion for machinery whether it be tractors, trucks or other equipment. Bob enjoyed watching baseball especially if his grandsons were playing (he was an enthusiastic fan). He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Bob loved his family and being a grandpa.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Rose, daughter, Lisa (Robert, IV) Dexter; son, Dan (Anne) Loehr; grandchildren, Austin and Brayden Loehr and Marissa Dexter; sisters, Janise (Paul) Burkhardt and Cheryl (Pat) O’Hearn; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Waldschmidt, Joei (Doug) Zimmerman, and Gwen Loehr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie; brother, Rich; brother-in-law, Howard Waldschmidt; niece, Bridget; and nephews, Jay and Kurt.

Visitation took place on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waucousta (W2011 County Road F, Campbellsport).

A funeral service followed at 12 p.m. on November 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waucousta.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Aurora Bay Care for the wonderful care shown Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family, with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com (920) 533-4422.

