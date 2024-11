K.H.S. Boys Soccer Dominates in Playo_s

K.H.S. Boys Soccer Dominates in Playo_s KHS BOYS SOCCER Game one for the Wisconsin State Boys’ Soccer Playos for the Kewaskum Indians had them playing host to the Marinette Marines on Thursday, Oct. 24. This was Marinette’s second long bus trip to Kewaskum this season as they ventured down this way in the early part of September. Kewaskum was hoping to send the visitors home with the