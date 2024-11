A Winter Season of Colorful Amaryllis Blooms

A Winter Season of Colorful Amaryllis Blooms MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR This winter, brighten your mood and surroundings by planting and growing a few amaryllis. Your thoughts may turn to red when considering this plant but now you can find a variety of colors and flower shapes. Select the color that best suits your mood and indoor décor. Fill your home with these beauties for the