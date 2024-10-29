Ruth E Schultz, 93, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

Ruth was born on December 8, 1930, the daughter of Elsmer and Anna (Miller) Sperling in the Town of Herman.

On July 29, 1950, she was united in marriage with Rayno R. Schultz at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Ruth was a graduate of Dodge Co. Teachers College and had been an Elementary school teacher for 20 years. She loved music and had served as an organist at churches since 1960. Additionally, Ruth was an accompanist and a choir director for many years.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and Wisconsin Lutheran Ministries.

Upon retirement, Ruth and Rayno moved to Pray, where they owned and operated Rayno’s Whistle Stop for 10 years, later lived in Neshkoro and finally moved back to the Beaver Dam area.

Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Julie (Douglas) Evenson of Fort Atkinson and Joel (Karen) Schultz of Horicon; daughters-in-law, Carla Schultz of Horicon and Cindy Schultz Conkey of Hartford; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rayno, in 2017; sons, Jan Schultz and Jeff Schultz; and her brothers, Harvey Sperling and Wilbur Sperling.

A memorial gathering for Ruth will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Inurnment will take place later at Juneau City Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s name may be made to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church or to Clearview Nursing and Rehablitation in Juneau.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

